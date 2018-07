LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A prison staffer has been accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says the staffer, a corporal, performed a sex act on an inmate twice while she was on duty.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the staffer has been suspended without pay. Online court records don’t show that the staffer has been formally charged.