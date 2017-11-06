Nebraska State Penitentiary Thwarts Staff Member’s Attempt to Introduce Contraband

LINCOLN, Neb. – Team members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary thwarted an attempt by a staff member to bring in contraband on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Michael Miller (24) was arrested on Saturday and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail with charges of Bribery and Unauthorized Communication with an Inmate . During a search of his vehicle, the search team found packages of the chemical substance known as K2. In an interview with the NDCS investigator, Miller stated his intention was to bring the K2 to an inmate in the facility.

“It is disappointing to see staff members make choices to break the law and endanger the safety of their coworkers and inmates,” said Director Scott R. Frakes. “The side effects of K2 pose a significant risk to the user and can result in violent behavior, which also puts my team’s safety at risk. The penitentiary team caught the K2 before it entered the facility. We will continue to employ security measures in our prisons to prevent the introduction of contraband and keep people safe.”

Miller was hired at NSP on 8/26/2016 as an officer. He promoted to corporal on 5/1/2017. He is currently suspended without pay.