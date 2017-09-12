Nebraska state Sen. Hughes announces re-election bid

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A state senator from western Nebraska is seeking a second term in the Legislature.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango announced his candidacy on Tuesday. Hughes was first elected in 2014 to represent Legislative District 44, an area that includes 10 southwest Nebraska counties.

Hughes serves as chairman of the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee and was chosen to sit on a special justice system oversight committee. He also has worked on issues related to water, hazing and county bridges. He says that, if re-elected, he will continue to push for lower property taxes.

Hughes is a member of the Nebraska Wheat Growers Association, Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska Farm Bureau and other professional organizations. He is a registered Republican in the officially nonpartisan seat.