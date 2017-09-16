Nebraska state Sen. Riepe to seek re-election to Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska state senator from Ralston is seeking a second term in office.

Sen. Merv Riepe announced Thursday he will run for re-election. Riepe was elected in 2014 to represent Legislative District 12, an area that includes the city of Ralston and portions of Omaha’s Millard neighborhood.

Riepe says he plans to focus on jobs through vocational and technical training, reducing taxes and health care. He serves as chairman of the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee.

In 2016, he passed legislation that allows doctors and patients to adopt an alternative to health insurance known as direct primary care.

Riepe is a Republican. He will face former state Sen. Steve Lathrop, a Democrat, in the officially nonpartisan race.