Nebraska state senator arrested for DUI in Sarpy County

BY Associated Press | February 8, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator has been charged with driving under the influence after an early-morning traffic stop in Sarpy County.

Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha was arrested just before 1 a.m. Thursday. McDonnell acknowledged the charge in a legislative floor speech and accepted responsibility.

McDonnell was pulled over by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper for allegedly failing to maintain his lane on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha. Authorities say he twice refused to submit to a breath test.

McDonnell apologized to his family, constituents and fellow senators, saying lawmakers are held to a higher standard.

McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief, was elected to the Legislature in 2016. He is a registered Democrat who represents Legislative District 5, including south Omaha.

