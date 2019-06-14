class="post-template-default single single-post postid-390685 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 14, 2019
Nebraska state tax collections above projections in May

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in May.

The Department of Revenue reported Friday that the state received a net of $439 million, which is 11.3% above the official certified forecast of $395 million.

The department says net sales-and-use, individual and corporate income and miscellaneous taxes were all higher than expected for the month.

Nebraska’s net tax collections are also above projections for the current fiscal year that ends June 30. The state has collected nearly $4.37 billion as of May 31, which is 3.4% above the current certified forecast of $4.22 billion.

The comparisons are based on the February predictions of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board.

