Nebraska state tax receipts beat projections in February

BY Associated Press | March 15, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska state government tax collections came in higher than projected in February.

The Department of Revenue reported Thursday that net tax collections for the month were $296 million, which is nearly 2 percent higher than the state’s certified forecast.

The department says net sales-and-use taxes were more than 1 percent below the forecast. Net individual income tax receipts were more than 1 percent higher than projected, net corporate income tax receipts were nearly 99 percent higher than expected and net miscellaneous taxes were more than 7 percent higher than expected.

The comparisons are based on the forecast set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in October.

