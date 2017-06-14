Nebraska storm leaves trail of downed trees, power lines

COLUMBUS, Neb. – A powerful thunderstorm has left a trail of downed trees and power lines in east-central Nebraska.

The storm struck around 7 p.m. Tuesday, packing winds reaching 75 mph at Columbus airport. Authorities say a semitrailer was blown over north of Columbus, near Humphrey. Reports of a roof being blown off of a shed in Shelby, several uprooted trees, golf ball size hail and structural damage throughout the area, including Fairmont where a tree fell into a house. Several gustnadoes were also reported.

Lightning set a Columbus house aflame and firefighters also responded to minor grass and tree fires just outside of town.

No injuries have been reported.