Nebraska student resumes recruitment for conservative group

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A sophomore at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln has resumed recruiting for a conservative group after she says she was berated and intimidated last week by people on campus.

Kaitlyn Mullen of Colorado initially tried to recruit people Friday for the conservative group Turning Point USA, but she says she met resistance from several university faculty and graduate students.

The university released a statement Monday saying the school is “committed to free speech from all viewpoints” and that the campus should “be a place of civil discourse.”

Mullen resumed recruitment outside the Nebraska Union on Tuesday. She says she had more than 60 people sign up as of that morning.

Mullen says she likes Turning Point’s pro-capitalism, anti-big government message. She hopes to start a chapter at the university.