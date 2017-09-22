class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261412 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska students stage anti-bullying rally outside school

BY Associated Press | September 22, 2017
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (AP) _ A group of central Nebraska students are rallying against bullying in the wake of a lawsuit alleging that other students allegedly harassed and urinated on two middle-school students in a locker room.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the students gathered outside Central City Middle School Thursday afternoon.

Noa Snyder, a senior at Central City high school, says she was outraged to learn about the allegations. She says the group wants to start a conversation about bullying, and she fears that teachers might not be equipped to detect bullying in its many different forms.

School officials have said they can’t discuss the case because of the pending lawsuit.

