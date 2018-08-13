Nebraska Supreme Court Affirms 180 Year Sentence for Sex Trafficker

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed the conviction and 180 year sentence of Anthony Swindle who forced a young woman and a 15 year old minor into sex acts for money. The Court clarified that one does not need to know the victim is a minor to be convicted of sex trafficking of a minor; the law is to protect the young. This follows changes the Unicameral recently made, enhancing the penalties for human trafficking. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, and prosecutors Beth Beninato and Sean Lynch, deserve credit for prosecution of the case before Judge Otepka. This is an example of our system working as designed, each branch of government playing its part, protecting the vulnerable in our state.