Nebraska suspends ex-trauma surgeon’s medical license

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The state of Nebraska has temporarily suspended a former trauma surgeon’s medical license amid allegations of unprofessional and negligent conduct.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports a hearing for a petition against Reginald Burton for disciplinary action and temporary license suspension is scheduled for Tuesday. The petition was filed this month with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health.

The petition lists allegations from Burton’s former co-workers at Bryan Health. Several of the allegations deal with alleged misconduct involving young adult male patients and “fuzzy” prescribing practices.

Burton resigned from Bryan in December saying he decided to relocate his practice.

An attorney for Burton says the complaint was fueled by gossip from a group trying to drive the former medical director of trauma out of Lincoln.