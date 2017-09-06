Nebraska task force returns from Harvey duty

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Friends and family greeted members of the Urban Search and Rescue Nebraska Task Force 1 upon the force’s return to Lincoln.

The task force members arrived Tuesday in Lincoln to cheers and hugs. Its members helped Texans survive the ravages of Hurricane Harvey, aiding in at least 1,500 rescues since being deployed Aug. 26.

The task force operations were funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The 80-member force is composed mostly of firefighters from Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion.

Officials say the task force will be preparing for possible deployment if Hurricane Irma were to continue strengthening and strikes somewhere in the southeast United States.