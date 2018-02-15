class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291099 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 15, 2018
Nebraska tax collections beat January projections by $42M

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska state government saw a surge in tax revenue last month.

The Department of Revenue on Thursday reported net tax collections of $421 million in January, which is 11.1 percent above projections. Nebraska received $42 million above the $379 million the state was expected to collect.

Net tax receipts have been higher than expected so far in the current fiscal year. The state has collected nearly $2.59 billion so far, up from the certified forecast of $2.5 billion.

The recent uptick could help lawmakers who are trying to balance the state budget in this year’s session.

Gov. Pete Ricketts warned in a statement that the higher revenue isn’t necessarily a sign of a long-term turnaround. Ricketts says federal tax changes may continue to have a short-term impact on state revenues.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
