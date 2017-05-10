Nebraska tax receipts fall below projections again in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s net tax collections again fell below

expectations in April, potentially creating more budget problems for the state.

The Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that net tax receipts totaled $478 million in April, which is more than 10 percent below the state’s certified forecast. For the current fiscal year, net tax receipts are a little less than 1 percent below the forecast.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says state officials have a duty to address the shortfall to protect the budget and taxpayers. He says he will review the budget in the coming days and take “appropriate action” in light of the projected revenue shortfall.

The comparisons are based on the forecast made by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in February.