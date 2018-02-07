Nebraska teen sentenced to prison in sex-trafficking case

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ A 19-year-old former Nebraska high school football standout has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for his role in a sex trafficking case.

DeArch Stubblefield was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years after pleading guilty in October to attempted human trafficking, aiding and abetting child sexual assault and child pornography possession.

Prosecutors say he arranged for a man to have sex with a 15-year-old girl and recorded the encounter for money, which he and the girl shared.

Stubblefield, who had been a defensive back on the 2016 state champion Bellevue West team, had sought probation, as he had no criminal record.

The man who had sex with the girl, 41-year-old Jason Gibson, was sentenced last year to six months in jail, followed by five years’ probation.