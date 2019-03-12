Nebraska to Experience Major Spring Storm: NDOT and NSP Advise Caution

March 12, 2019 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews are prepared for spring weather which looks to impact most of the State in very different ways Wednesday through Thursday. Forecasts call for blizzard conditions in western Nebraska with heavy snow and high winds while rain increases the potential for flooding in eastern Nebraska. High winds, up to or even greater than 60 mph in some parts of the State, will have significant impact on visibility and high profile vehicles. Workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the storm, which look to impact travel Wednesday and Thursday.

Western Nebraska

NDOT crews have been preparing for this storm for several days. This includes clearing existing snow away from the roadways and stockpiling material to address the anticipated amounts of snow. This storm is expected to drop significant snowfall amounts. This coupled with high winds, visibility will be a concern.

During this blizzard event in western and west central Nebraska, NDOT is advising against all unnecessary

travel.

Central Nebraska

While snow fall totals may not be as heavy in central Nebraska, very high winds will cause drifting and could

impact visibility with blowing snow. Please use caution if traveling.

Eastern Nebraska

With the combination of rain, melting of significant accumulated snow and the saturation levels of the ground, flooding and flash flooding are significant possibility. NDOT urges all drivers to never drive over a flooded roadway. Any water over the road could stall or even float a vehicle. Should you encounter a flooded roadway, please remember to turn around – don’t drown.

“This latest storm looks to have significant impact on a majority of the State in very different ways,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “As always, drivers are encouraged to be informed about weather and road conditions before making the decision to travel.

Regardless, our crews will be out working to clear roadways as conditions allow in a potential blizzard. With the forecasted snow fall totals coupled with high winds, we urge against all unnecessary travel in the blizzard affected areas. If you must travel during this winter storm, know before you go by checking 511.nebraska.gov

for road conditions and closures and always travel well established routes. Should motorists encounter

flooding in the eastern part of the State, remember to never travel over a flooded roadway.”

“Our troopers will be prepared to help any motorists who need assistance,” said Colonel John Bolduc,

Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge all drivers to be vigilant and avoid travel if conditions aren’t favorable.”

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date travel conditions available through

511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511. Travelers are also

encourage to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker at https://plows.nebraska.gov/index.html where the public will be able to observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT Snow Plows. Please note that weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.

Should travel be absolutely necessary, NDOT reminds motorists to be prepared with warm clothing water and food. Be sure to travel on well-established routes and notify someone when you are leaving for your

destination. If traveling a distance, a winter weather survival kit is advised with additional basic items.

Travelers are advised not to drive faster than conditions allow. Surfaces will be slick under the snow and visibility may be poor. Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

With snowplows out on the roads, travelers are urged to be cautious and courteous to those operating them,

making sure to:

Slow down as you approach plows. They travel slowly, usually 25-30 miles per hour or less.

residential district, it is unlawful to follow a highway maintenance vehicle (snowplow, truck or grader) more closely than 100 feet when it is plowing snow, spreading salt or sand, or displaying a flashing amber or blue light. Never pass a plow on the right – snowplows are equipped with “wing plows” which extend beyond the

truck itself. Know where plows are and actions they may be taking while they plow snow.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car

safety seat. Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank.

For safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website,

http://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter/

As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance

Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.