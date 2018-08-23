class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330748 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Nebraska to get $36M from lawsuit over health care law fees | KRVN Radio

Nebraska to get $36M from lawsuit over health care law fees

BY Associated Press | August 23, 2018
Nebraska to get $36M from lawsuit over health care law fees

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska is in line to get a $36.2 million refund from the federal government as part of a lawsuit that said a fee on the state’s Medicaid program was unconstitutional.

Nebraska is one of six states that will receive a combined $389 million back from the Internal Revenue Service. Attorney General Doug Peterson said Wednesday he was pleased with the ruling.
Nebraska, Kansas and Wisconsin joined the lawsuit that was initially filed by Texas, Kansas and Louisiana in October 2015.

The states were threatened with a loss of Medicaid funding unless they paid a portion of a health insurance providers fee to help pay for the Affordable Care Act. It’s not clear whether the federal government will appeal.

