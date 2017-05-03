Nebraska to get DNA samples from noncompliant inmates

OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska will take “swift action” to get prison inmates’ DNA samples after a report revealed that dozens of inmates have refused to comply with state law requiring felons to submit a DNA sample.

The report released Sunday by the Omaha World-Herald ) says over 70 inmates in Nebraska have refused to give their DNA over the past 20 years by simply declining.

Law enforcement officials, such as Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, are calling on the Corrections Department to forcefully obtain a refusing prisoner’s DNA sample.

Republican Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha says state officials have been trying to address “larger” issues of overcrowding and understaffing in prisons, but “it seems that Rome is burning right under our nose operationally.”