Nebraska to implement good behavior game in some schools

Omaha, Neb. — Some Nebraska schools may have students play a game next year that officials say help disruptive students behave and can potentially prevent violence, drug abuse and suicide.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska Board of Education has approved spending $2.5 million of U.S. Justice Department grants to implement the Good Behavior Game in 30 schools.

Supporters say the game has improved the classroom environment. But many are skeptical, calling it wishful thinking.

The game requires teachers to divide students into competing teams. The best-behaving team will be rewarded with prizes and privileges. Teams will be penalized for violating class rules.

The state is partnering with the Rand Corporation to implement the game and sustain it on a large scale. Officials will recruit schools to introduce the game next year.