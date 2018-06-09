Nebraska to spend $420K on priority school interventions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Department of Education plans to spend more than $420,000 on consulting services for state interventions in low-performing “priority schools.”

The state is contracting with a North Carolina-based firm and one of the state’s educational service units to continue work in three schools: Druid Hill Elementary in Omaha, Santee Middle in Niobrara and Loup County Elementary in Taylor. The Omaha school was taken off the priority list last year, but will continue to be monitored.

Schuyler Central High School near Fremont was designated a priority in February. The department is finalizing a plan with the school, despite pushback from district leaders who call the priority label a “scarlet letter.”

The designation identifies schools that are demographically shifting and low achieving so state officials can diagnose problems and try to fix them.