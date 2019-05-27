Nebraska Tourism receives awards

LINCOLN, Neb. (May 21, 2019) – The Nebraska Tourism Commission received five awards in May celebrating their efforts to promote tourism in the state.

In May, the Nebraska Tourism Commission, in collaboration with TURNER PR, received a Bronze Anvil Award in the word of mouth category for the “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” campaign announcement. The campaign announcement went viral when it was announced in October and the buzz was further amplified through public relations tactics.

The Bronze Anvil Awards recognize the best of the best in public relations tactics that contribute to the success of overall programs or campaigns. This year’s competition included 525 entries and only 35 from that were selected as Bronze Anvil winners.

Additionally, on May 9, the Nebraska Tourism Commission took home four awards at the Lincoln American Marketing Association’s 2019 Prism Awards. The Prisms recognize excellence in marketing in Lincoln and surrounding communities.

“It’s an honor to receive multiple awards for the hard work we are doing to bring travelers to the state of Nebraska,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “Nebraska is a wonderful state to travel to and explore and I believe our new advertising campaign and programs like the Nebraska Passport really help in highlighting that.”

Nebraska Tourism marketing manager, Jenn Gjerde, and public information officer, Erin Lenz, were present at the 2019 Prism Awards Gala in Lincoln to accept the following awards: