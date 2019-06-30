Nebraska Transportation Department announces bridge repairs

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393225 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 30, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced scheduled repairs for bridges washed out or damaged in historic mid-March floods.
The department says a contract for repairs to a bridge on Highway 11 south of Butte has been awarded, with a completion date of Dec. 31 set. The department says engineers had to alter the design to replace the bridge deck and repair steel girders. A temporary bridge is expected to open in August.
Work has already begun on the Highway 57 bridge south of Stanton and is expected to be completed in the fall. And a contract to repair the Highway 94 bridge east of Pender has been awarded; the work is expected to be completed in November.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
