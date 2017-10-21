class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266450 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Trial Judges Select Leadership for Upcoming Year | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Trial Judges Select Leadership for Upcoming Year

BY Nebraska Judicial Branch | October 21, 2017
Nebraska Trial Judges Select Leadership for Upcoming Year

Judges from across the state were elected to lead their respective associations at their annual meetings in Papillion in October.

Kearney County District Court Judge Terri S. Harder is president of the Nebraska District Judges’ Association; Sarpy County Juvenile Court Judge Robert O’Neal  is president of the Nebraska Separate Juvenile Judges’ Association; and, Scotts Bluff County Judge Kris D. Mickey is president of the Nebraska County Judges’ Association.  Presidents and officers will serve through October 2018.

