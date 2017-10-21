Nebraska Trial Judges Select Leadership for Upcoming Year

Judges from across the state were elected to lead their respective associations at their annual meetings in Papillion in October.

Kearney County District Court Judge Terri S. Harder is president of the Nebraska District Judges’ Association; Sarpy County Juvenile Court Judge Robert O’Neal is president of the Nebraska Separate Juvenile Judges’ Association; and, Scotts Bluff County Judge Kris D. Mickey is president of the Nebraska County Judges’ Association. Presidents and officers will serve through October 2018.