class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330188 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Nebraska university to study censure list designation | KRVN Radio

Nebraska university to study censure list designation

BY Associated Press | August 20, 2018
Home News Regional News
Nebraska university to study censure list designation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Two groups will study how the University of
Nebraska-Lincoln got on a national group’s censure list and research ways the university could be removed from it.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that university officials will form a committee and a panel to examine campus policies and consider how to be removed from the American Association of University Professors’ censure list.

The university was placed on the list in June following its handling of a confrontation last year between a university lecturer and a student recruiting for a conservative political group.

An association representative says getting removed from the list requires changes in a university’s regulations, restitution or redress to the faculty members involved and an assessment of the university’s academic freedom.

There are currently 56 colleges on the association’s censure list.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments