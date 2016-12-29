Nebraska Veterans First to hold presentation Jan. 5

The future memorial includes a walkway that features bricks engraved with veterans names

Dick Pierce with Nebraska Veterans First will discuss what his organization is doing with the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney during a session January 5. The presentation will take place at the Lexington Public Library from 7 to 9 p.m.

Nebraska Veterans First is an organization managed by veterans and for veterans. The group wants our fellow veterans in the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home to have great quality of life and the group’s purpose is to raise awareness and funds to support their needs and welcome their families.

During the presentation, Pierce will talk about the progress on the construction at the home along with a Veterans Memorial, which will be built at the same location.