Nebraska Veterans First to hold presentation Jan. 5 | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Veterans First to hold presentation Jan. 5

BY KRVN News | December 29, 2016
Courtesy/ Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney

The future memorial includes a walkway that features bricks engraved with veterans names

Dick Pierce with Nebraska Veterans First will discuss what his organization is doing with the new  Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney during a session January 5. The presentation will take place  at the Lexington Public Library from 7 to 9 p.m.

Nebraska Veterans First is an organization managed by veterans and for veterans. The group wants our  fellow veterans in the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home to have great quality of life and the group’s  purpose is to raise awareness and funds to support their needs and welcome their families.

During the presentation, Pierce will talk about the progress on the construction at the home along with  a Veterans Memorial, which will be built at the same location.

