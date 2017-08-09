Nebraska Vietnam vets holding annual gathering in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ This year’s Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion is scheduled to begin Thursday evening in Lincoln.

Organizers say the reunion will be based at the Cornhusker Hotel and starts with a barbecue get-together at Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park.

The event began in 1985 in Grand Island and has grown to an annual gathering of 300 or more veterans and many spouses. Walk-ins are welcome.

Among the many presentations will be a seminar titled the “Faces of Agent Orange.” It’s aimed at boosting awareness about possible health threats posed to the veterans, their children and grandchildren by the vets’ exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange.

The reunion runs through a Sunday morning breakfast at the hotel.