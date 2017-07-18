Nebraska village rebuilds after 2014 tornado damage

PILGER, Neb. (AP) _ A number of businesses have been rebuilt in and around an eastern Nebraska village since experiencing severe damage from a tornado.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that businesses and homes had been destroyed in a 2014 tornado that ripped through Pilger. The wreckage included Pilger’s Village Office, where building permits for homes and businesses go through the village clerk and utilities superintendent.

The village has since rebuilt the office, which includes improvements such as a storm shelter and storage space.

A ribbon cutting ceremony this month celebrated the reopening of the village’s Midwest Bank. Pilger Pride general manager Aaron Becker says his convenience store opens this month as well.

Village Clerk Kim Neiman says that she’s glad “to have everything in one place again.”