Nebraska village rebuilds after 2014 tornado damage | KRVN Radio

Nebraska village rebuilds after 2014 tornado damage

BY Associated Press | July 18, 2017
Ruth Labenz is assisted to safety by a Stanton County Sherriff's officer after her home was destroyed in the town of Pilger, Neb. Monday, June 16, 2014. At least one person is dead and at least 16 more are in critical condition after two massive tornadoes swept through northeast Nebraska on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark 'Storm' Farnik)

PILGER, Neb. (AP) _ A number of businesses have been rebuilt in and around an eastern Nebraska village since experiencing severe damage from a tornado.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that businesses and homes had been destroyed in a 2014 tornado that ripped through Pilger. The wreckage included Pilger’s Village Office, where building permits for homes and businesses go through the village clerk and utilities superintendent.

The village has since rebuilt the office, which includes improvements such as a storm shelter and storage space.

A ribbon cutting ceremony this month celebrated the reopening of the village’s Midwest Bank. Pilger Pride general manager Aaron Becker says his convenience store opens this month as well.

Village Clerk Kim Neiman says that she’s glad “to have everything in one place again.”

