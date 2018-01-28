Nebraska wildlife officials seeking bald eagle killer

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286863 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 28, 2018
NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission seeking information of who is responsible for killing an eagle in northeast Nebraska.

Norfolk radio station KNEN reports that the commission issued a “wanted” poster Friday to alert the public. The poster says an immature eagle was shot 3.5 miles southeast of Norfolk.
Bald eagles are a protected species. Those who kill an eagle are subject to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine, for a first offense. Consecutive offenses can bring much steeper fines and up to two years in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nebraska Conservation Officer Andrew Heyer at 402-613-2241 or Andrew.Heyer@nebraska.gov.

 

