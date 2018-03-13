Nebraska wins economic development award for 2nd time

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska has again won a national award for its efforts to promote economic development.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the state received the 2017 Governor’s Cup accolade from Site Selection magazine, which caters to corporate executives, real estate professionals and consultants who specialize in picking business locations.

Ricketts says many of Nebraska’s projects come from companies that are already located in the state but chose to expand. He says the magazine’s coverage helps raise the state’s profile among companies that are looking for new places to establish operations.

Business officials say Nebraska is well-positioned because of its workforce, low cost of living and central location for shipping and distribution. Nebraska won the award for the first time last year.