Nebraska wins national recognition for election security

BY Associated Press | July 19, 2019
Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska’s secretary of state has won a national award for its efforts to keep election secure.

Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen’s office received the Innovators Award earlier this week from the National Association of State Election Directors.

Evnen’s office collaborated with Nebraska’s registration database vendor and a federal cybersecurity contractor on the project.
The state is now using a device called an Albert sensor to detect suspicious activity in Nebraska’s voter registration system.

It’s designed to alert the secretary of state’s office to real-time threats to the voter registration system. Most states use bulky hardware, but this is the nation’s first use of a virtual server.

Nebraska’s approach to the technology has been replicated in four states and territories that use the same voter registration system.

