Nebraska woman dead after flood waters trap her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say an 80-year-old woman has died in her flooded Nebraska home after authorities couldn’t reach her. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Betty Hamernik on Monday. The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials learned Thursday that she was trapped in her house by the flooding Loup River. She was dead by Friday when an unsuccessful air rescue was attempted. Divers recovered her body Saturday.