Nebraska woman gets prison for death of dogs in hot car

BY Associated Press | May 23, 2018
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ A Bellevue woman convicted of animal cruelty after she left two dogs to die in a hot car has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Omaha television station KETV reports that 38-year-old Ashley Alberts-Roach was sentenced Wednesday in Sarpy County District Court. The judge rejected her attorney’s request for probation.

Alberts-Roach is also banned from owning or having a dog in her possession for the next 30 years.

Alberts-Roach was charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty after she left her boyfriend’s two dogs inside her car for four hours in August 2016. The dogs died from the heat.

