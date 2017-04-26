Nebraska woman’s murder accessory trial moved to Aug. 8

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) _ Trial for a Nebraska woman charged with felony accessory to murder has been moved to August.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that 34-year-old Melissa Callahan, of Elm Creek, appeared Monday in Dawson County District Court, where a judge granted her attorney’s motion for more time to gather information and seek depositions.

Her trial is now set for Aug. 8.

Authorities say Callahan was present when Jose Regalado-Mendez shot to death 37-year-old Jose Hernandez in October, and then helped move the body and conceal the slaying. Hernandez’s remains were found Dec. 12 near a farmhouse north of Lexington.

Regalado-Mendez has been charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count.