Nebraska youth center to install fence to stop escapes

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska officials plan to install a permanent fence around Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center campus in an attempt to stop high-risk youths from escaping.

Mark LaBouchardiere is the director of facilities at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the youth center. He tells The Kearney Hub that the fence is part of the 2018-19 business plan.

LaBouchardiere says the facility has had four escapes so far this year, but there were 17 escapes in 2017 and 36 in 2016.

More than 50 community members attended a Wednesday meeting to discuss additional ways to improve safety and security at youth rehabilitation and treatment centers in Kearney and Geneva. Sen. John Lowe of Kearney introduced an interim study resolution in March.