Nebraskaland Days is Underway With A Long List of Events!

BY Ellen Laird | June 16, 2017
Courtesy/http://nebraskalanddays.com/

The 2017 Nebraskaland Days has hit the ground running and is going on from now till Saturday, June 24. The rodeo has been underway since Wednesday, June 14 and finishing night will be Saturday, June 17.

On Saturday as well, the parade will be apart of Nebraska’s Sesquicentennial celebrations starting at noon. During the next week many invents include: a competitive art show at 11 am on Monday and Tuesday, Tuesday morning the Kids Fun Festival will take place at the Wild West Arena at 10 am and Muttin’ Bustin’ at 6 pm along with plenty of other fun activities throughout the week.

To close out Nebraskaland Days, Alan Jackson and Dwight Yoakam will take the stage Friday, June 23 and after taking a break from his tour, Chris Stapleton will perform on Saturday night, June 24.

A list of events and more can be seen on Nebraskaland Days’ website www.nebraskalanddays.com

 

