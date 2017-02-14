NEBRASKAland Days Parade to be broadcast live on television network

This year’s NEBRASKAland DAYS Parade has been designated an Official NE150 Grande Parade and it will be broadcast live across the state on NBC Nebraska stations. Those stations include KNEP in Scottsbluff, KNOP in North Platte, KSNB in Lincoln/Hastings, and WOWT in Omaha. NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge says they are excited to be awarded the NE150 Parade and to share it with so many people.

In anticipation of an increase in participants, the start time of this year’s parade has been moved up an hour to 12 p.m. on June 17, 2017. It will begin from its traditional 4th and Bryan location and proceed west on 4th Street until it reaches Dewey. The parade will then turn South on Dewey and continue until it reaches H street. The entry form is now available at www.nebraskalanddays.com. Entries are due no later than June 2, 2017.