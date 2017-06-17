Nebraskans invited to tour new SIM-NE trucks during open houses starting next week in Scottsbluff, Norfolk, Lincoln, Kearney

The University of Nebraska Medical Center invites the public to see and tour one of its four Simulation in Motion Nebraska trucks (SIM-NE) that will debut in Scottsbluff, Norfolk, Lincoln and Kearney, beginning next week.

This week, UNMC unveiled the 44-foot-long, dual-axle customized trucks that will be stationed in the four locations, taking the training to surrounding regions rather than students having to travel to larger cities for training. The UNMC College of Nursing has divisions in those cities and the UNMC College of Allied Health Professions also has programs in Kearney.

Open houses will be held on the dates below:

· Western region, based in Scottsbluff – June 20, 4-8 p.m. at the Harms Center, Western Nebraska Community College, 2620 College Park.

· Northeast region, based in Norfolk – June 22, 4-8 p.m. at the J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh College of Nursing, UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division, Northeast Community College campus, 801 East Benjamin Ave.

· Southeast region, based in Lincoln – June 26, 4-8 p.m., UNMC College of Dentistry, UN-L East campus, 4000 East Campus Loop South.

· Central region, based in Kearney – July 14, 4-8 p.m., Younes Convention Center, 416 W. Talmadge Road.

The customized trucks, funded by a $5.5 million grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, feature a mobile simulation, real-life training experience designed to increase life-saving training opportunities through high-tech simulation. The training is free and targeted to rural emergency medical service agencies and rural critical access hospitals.

The trucks feature dual slide-out room extensions, a simulated emergency room and an ambulance, as well as computerized mannequins that talk, breathe, have heartbeats, and can react to medications and other actions of the learners. They can die and be revived over and over again.

Each mobile unit is outfitted with supplies to recreate a realistic environment for learners. These supplies include: pre-programmed computerized medical and trauma scenarios; monitors that display vital signs of patient simulators; and audio and video recording/playback capabilities. Participants will use real medical and rescue equipment that includes airway management equipment, cardiac monitor/defibrillators, medications, intravenous supplies, stretchers, immobilization devices and resuscitation equipment.

Rural emergency medical service agencies and rural critical access hospitals can request training at www.unmc.edu/SIM-NE. For more information, contact Monaghan at sim-ne@unmc.edu or 402 559-4863.

The grant will fund the program operation for three years with 100 percent funding in the first year, 66 percent funding in the second year and 33 percent funding in the third year. Private funding, partnerships, fee for services, and state and federal grants will be sought to sustain the project during and after the grant funding period.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust has funded over $52.8 million in grants throughout Nebraska, including a $3.5 million grant in 2012 to the Northern Great Plains Personalized Breast Cancer Program. The grant provides women living in rural Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming with greater access to personalized breast cancer care. The collaborative effort includes the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine; Avera Health’s Avera Cancer Institute, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Trinity Health Cancer Center, Minot, N.D.; and Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Welch Cancer Center, Sheridan, Wyo.