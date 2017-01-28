Nebraskans to be surveyed on upland game shooting hours

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is surveying hunters and other interested parties about their views and preferences as part of an evaluation of upland game shooting hours.

To take the survey, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/ shootinghourssurvey. In addition, anyone who purchased a hunting (small game) license in 2016 and did not receive an invitation to participate in the annual hunter success survey can access it at OutdoorNebraska.gov/ huntersuccesssurvey.

Shooting hours are the time of day when legal hunting can start and by which time hunting must end during the hunting season. Upland game includes species such as pheasant, quail, prairie chicken, sharp-tailed grouse, dove, rail, snipe, woodcock, partridge, cottontail and squirrel. Wild turkey and waterfowl are not included.