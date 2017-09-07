class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258195 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 7, 2017
Nebraska’s 2017 ACT composite score unchanged at 21.4

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say Nebraska’s composite ACT score for 2017 remained unchanged from the 2016 figure.

The scores released Wednesday by the Iowa City, Iowa-based ACT show Nebraska’s 2017 high school graduates scored a composite 21.4 _ higher than the national average of 21 out of the 36 possible.

The college entrance exam has English, math, reading and science reasoning sections. ACT measures college readiness by whether students hit benchmark scores in the four sections. ACT says just 28 percent of Nebraska students met the benchmarks in all four areas, compared with 27 percent nationally.

