Nebraska’s Chimney Rock gets brighter LED lights

BY Associated Press | May 14, 2017
BAYARD, Neb. (AP) _ The installation of four new LED lights at Nebraska’s Chimney Rock will have nighttime drivers along Highways 92 or 26 noticing an even brighter landmark in the distance.

The Star-Herald reports that finishing touches and focusing of the lights were completed on May 8. Travelers report they could see the outline of Chimney Rock 10 miles to the west on Highway 92.

Drivers could see the illuminated spire passing along the route that was originally the Oregon Trail since floodlights were first installed in the early 1980s.

The project to improve the lighting started in November when Bayard City Clerk Nate Heffron began rallying support to complete the work. The more than $12,000 cost was covered within 60 days.
Colored lenses can also be used for the holidays.

