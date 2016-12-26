Nebraska’s cold weather rule available to customers of natural gas utilities

Lincoln — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has something called, “the Cold Weather Rule.” It’s in effect each year for five-months, from Nov. 1 through March 31. It gives cash-strapped customers of the state’s natural gas utilities — Black Hills Energy, which now includes both Black Hills and legacy SourceGas Distribution service territories, and Northwestern Energy — an extra 30 days to pay prior to disconnection for non-payment.

The Commission recommends persons experiencing difficulties in paying their natural gas bills to first contact their utility companies to discuss making a payment arrangement or inquire about assistance options.

Several leading weather forecasting services are predicting colder than normal temperatures this winter and a cool spring, meaning potentially higher heating bills that can put a financial burden on customers. The PSC implemented the cold weather rule when it was given regulatory authority over the state’s jurisdictional utilities in 2003.

For more information, visit the PSC website at: www.psc.nebraska.gov