Nebraska’s first college celebrates 150 years

PERU, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s first college is celebrating its 150th birthday.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Peru State College is kicking off its string of campus events with an “All College Reunion” this

weekend.

Returning alumni will represent classes as far back as the 1940s.

The university was originally named the Nebraska State Normal School. It was established by the Legislature in 1867, three months after the state was admitted into the Union.

The University of Nebraska in Lincoln was founded two years later.

Peru State history professor Sara Crook says state funding and fundraising by the Peru State College Foundation have helped to remodel historic buildings and build a new entrance.

Total enrollment for the past school year was more than 2,600.