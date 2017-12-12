Nebraska’s largest solar farm is up and running

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ The largest solar farm in Nebraska has started operations.

The Kearney Hub reports that the 53-acre solar farm in Kearney was dedicated Monday. The system’s nearly 22,500 solar panels will generate 5.8 megawatts of renewable energy, which is about 5 percent of the city’s electrical demand.

The $11 million project is a partnership between the city, Nebraska Public Power District and Chicago-based SoCore Energy.

SoCore will sell energy to the power district, which will sell it to customers in the area. The University of Nebraska at Kearney has already contracted for half of the farm’s solar power.

Other communities pursuing solar projects include Callaway, Gothenburg, Lincoln and South Sioux City. Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley says there’s 25 megawatts of solar power capacity planned or in progress statewide.