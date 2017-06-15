Nebraska’s net tax receipts for May fall below projections

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242477 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 15, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s net tax collections in May fell below official state projections.

The Department of Revenue announced Thursday that the state received a net of $402 million last month. That’s more than 2 percent below the certified state forecast of $411 million.

The department says net sales-and-use and individual income taxes fell below projections, while corporate income and miscellaneous were above the forecast.

Net tax receipts for the current fiscal year are roughly on par with
projections that were certified in April. The state had collected nearly $3.9 billion as of May. The current fiscal year ends June 30.

