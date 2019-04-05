Nebraska’s new tourism motto could appear on shirts, mugs

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-376928 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | April 5, 2019
Courtesy Photo, Nebraska Tourism Commission

Lincoln, Neb. —  Nebraska’s new tourism motto could soon be spreading to T-shirts and coffee mugs.

Lawmakers gave first-round approval Thursday to a bill that would allow the Nebraska Tourism Commission to sell promotional items with its attention-grabbing catchphrase: “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

State tourism officials say they’ve received many requests for merchandise with the motto after it spread on national media. It’s part of a broader publicity effort to attract visitors and fight national perceptions of Nebraska as a flat, boring, flyover state.

Senators advanced the bill, 40-0, through the first of three required votes before it goes to the governor.

