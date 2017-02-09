Nebraska’s state flag may be due for a change

LINCOLN-The Nebraska state flag has been a symbol of the state since 1925. But 2017 may be time for a change.

The North American Vexillological Association–an association that studies flags–voted the Nebraska flag in the bottom five of all the state flags. Sen. Burke J. Harr of Omaha wants to change that.

LR3 is a resolution proposed by Harr to appoint a task force to change the state flag.

Harr said he first thought about this in the fourth grade. His teacher didn’t like the flag, and now, neither does Harr.

“A flag needs to be instantly identifiable,” Harr said.

He said the Nebraska flag is not easily identifiable, even to Nebraskans themselves at times.

“I introduced this LR and unbeknownst to me, for 10 days our state, right out here, flew our state flag upside down,” Harr said. “Nobody noticed it.”

The Executive Board laughed at that anecdote, but Harr seemed to get the message across. The flag as it is seems of little importance to Nebraskans.

Suzanne Wise, the director of the Nebraska Arts Council, also supported LR3.

“I know that most people may see this as a project of insignificance,” Wise said. “But I think it is because our current state flag is itself such an object of insignificance.”

Wise said she is proud to be a Nebraskan and proud of many things Nebraska offers. She said she is most proud of the state’s uniqueness.

“We pride ourselves on being unique,” Wise said. “It’s galling that our state flag doesn’t embody that uniqueness.”

Ron Sack, an associate creative director at Bailey Lauerman, an Omaha-based marketing and advertising agency, also spoke in favor of a flag change.

Sack said a good flag should meet five criteria: simple, symbolic, few colors, no letters or seals and uniqueness. He said the Nebraska flag does not follow these rules.

“We need to keep it simple,” Sack said. “The flag should be so simple that a child could draw it from memory.”

He also said using the state seal is a mistake many states have made. Also, avoiding duplicating other flags is key. Nebraska’s blue flag and state seal are like other states’ flag designs such as Kansas, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Sack praised other flags that followed the five rules like the flags of Colorado, Alaska and Chicago.

Harr said the Legislature can address the flag resoution while still addressing appropriations and budget issues. He also said the resolution would be a great way for people to start talking about our state.

“We want to move up. We want to be something better,” Harr said.