(AUDIO)Nebraska 150 Children’s Museum in Lexington through Saturday

Hear Dave Schroeder’s interview with First Lady Susanne Shore



The Nebraska 150 Celebration’s mobile children’s museum opened it’s three-day run in Lexington Thursday. The museum, called “Truckin’ Through Nebraska” is housed in a semi trailer on the Dawson County Museum parking lot through Saturday. First Lady Susanne Shore, who has been involved with Nebraska 150 events, was assisting with the exhibit Thursday. She says that adults seem to like it too. She says it contains a lot of information about what the state it like, some experiments children and run along with technology.

The exhibits include areas where kids can build shelters and test them in a wind chamber or earthquake simulator, design their own 10-acre homestead, test their knowledge of Nebraska and more. Outside of the trailer, there is a farm chore obstacle course, foam block invention area and a toy creation station. Admission to the exhibit is free and open to the public.

Shore said she overheard a group of fourth graders walking about of the exhibit exclaiming “That was amazing!”. She said “that’s really what we want is for these kids to understand that we live in a great state with such an interesting past and a positive future and we want them to be a part of it. We want them to be excited about Nebraska.”

The Mobile Children’s Museum will be open Friday through 6:00pm and Saturday from 11:00am through 3:00pm.

View a photo album here