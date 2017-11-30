class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275264 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Neglect case against Kearney day care owner dropped

BY Associated Press | November 30, 2017
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have dropped a child abuse and neglect case that had been filed against a Kearney day care owner.

Court records say Meredith Spencer had pleaded not guilty to the charges in August. Prosecutors said at the time that someone called police July 13 after spotting the children walking unsupervised along a busy street. Police say the 8-year-old, a 6-year-old and two 5-year-olds were unharmed.

Television station NTV reports that a prosecutor said Spencer’s case was dropped after an investigation revealed the incident wasn’t as bad as initially thought.

