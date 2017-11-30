Neglect case against Kearney day care owner dropped

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have dropped a child abuse and neglect case that had been filed against a Kearney day care owner.

Court records say Meredith Spencer had pleaded not guilty to the charges in August. Prosecutors said at the time that someone called police July 13 after spotting the children walking unsupervised along a busy street. Police say the 8-year-old, a 6-year-old and two 5-year-olds were unharmed.

Television station NTV reports that a prosecutor said Spencer’s case was dropped after an investigation revealed the incident wasn’t as bad as initially thought.