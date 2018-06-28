Neighbors sue to reverse approval of chicken feeding farm

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) _ Neighbors who don’t want a chicken feeding operation in their eastern Nebraska community have sued the Colfax County Board of Commissioners for approving a permit.

The lawsuit was filed June 19 against the board, commissioners and the two men who sought the permit, Thomas and Josh Faltys.

The nine plaintiffs seek no damages but do want a judge to overturn the commissioners’ May 22 permit approval for a maximum 380,000-chicken feeding operation. The plaintiffs say among their allegations that the operation “will cause great and irreparable harm because it will severely diminish their property rights.”

The operation would be erected southeast of Clarkson. Josh Faltys and his brother, Clint, want to contract with the planned Costco poultry plant in Fremont.

The county attorney and Josh Faltys didn’t immediately return calls Thursday from The Associated Press.